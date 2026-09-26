Asian Games, hockey: India's men's team beats Japan, reaches semi-finals
What's the story
Defending champions India have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the 2026 Asian Games men's hockey tournament. The team achieved this feat by defeating host nation Japan 2-0 in a tense Pool A clash on Saturday. Abhishek opened the scoring with a field goal in the 15th minute, while skipper Harmanpreet Singh doubled India's lead by converting a penalty corner in the 40th minute.
Winning streak
India's unbeaten run in the tournament
India's victory over Japan marks their fourth consecutive win in the tournament, keeping their unbeaten streak alive.
The team had previously beaten Indonesia (13-1), Sri Lanka (16-1), and South Korea (8-2) in their first three pool matches.
The match against Japan was a close contest with both teams showing aggressive play, but India managed to hold on to a slender one-goal lead at halftime.
Conversion issues
Coach Fulton needs to address India's penalty corner conversion issues
India's chief coach Craig Fulton will have to address the team's penalty corner conversion issues ahead of the knockout stage.
Despite getting 10 set pieces against Japan, India could only convert one into a goal.
The first quarter saw Japan dominate possession with 60% but the Indians were more aggressive in their attacks.
Disallowed goal
How did the match pan out?
Japan scored from their first penalty corner in the 10th minute but the goal was disallowed by the umpires who ruled that an Indian player's foot had touched the ball first.
The Japanese side got another penalty corner but failed to capitalize on it.
India finally took the lead through Abhishek's field goal and extended their lead with Harmanpreet scoring from India's fifth penalty corner.
Summary
India men's hockey team has won 16 Asian Games medals
Indian men's hockey team is featuring in its 18th Asian Games campaign, having debuted in 1958.
India have won 9 silver medals alongside three bronze. Notably, they have clinched the gold four times.
India have missed a medal in one edition of the Asian Games held in 2006 at Doha, Qatar.
Notably, India are the defending champions at Asian Games, having won the gold medal at 2022 Hangzhou, China.