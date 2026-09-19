Asian Games, hockey: Details of Indian men's and women's teams

The Indian men's hockey team has been drawn in Pool A with Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Bangladesh.

The first match of the tournament will be against Indonesia on September 20 at 11:30am IST.

Other matches include a clash with Sri Lanka (September 22), South Korea (September 24), Japan (September 26), and Bangladesh (September 28).

All matches will take place at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara.