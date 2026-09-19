Asian Games, hockey: Details of Indian men's and women's teams
What's the story
The Indian men's and women's hockey teams are all set to compete in the 2026 Asian Games, starting September 19. The men will defend their gold medal from the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, while the women will aim to improve on their bronze medal finish. Both teams have been placed in different pools for this edition of the tournament. Here's more.
Pool details
Men's hockey team schedule
The Indian men's hockey team has been drawn in Pool A with Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Bangladesh.
The first match of the tournament will be against Indonesia on September 20 at 11:30am IST.
Other matches include a clash with Sri Lanka (September 22), South Korea (September 24), Japan (September 26), and Bangladesh (September 28).
All matches will take place at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara.
Pool details
Women's hockey team schedule
The Indian women's hockey team is in Pool B with hosts Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Uzbekistan.
Their first match will be against Uzbekistan on September 20 at 7:30am IST.
Other matches include a clash with Indonesia (September 21), Thailand (September 23), Japan (September 25), and Singapore (September 27).
Like the men's matches, all these will also take place at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara.
Men's team
India men's hockey team has won 16 Asian Games medals
Indian men's hockey team will be featuring in its 18th Asian Games campaign, having debuted in 1958.
India have won 9 silver medals alongside three bronze.
Notably, they clinched the gold four times.
India have missed a medal in one edition of the Asian Games held in 2006 at Doha, Qatar.
Information
What about the women's team?
Women's hockey started at the 1982 Asian Games and India were the inaugural champions, claiming the gold. Since then, they have won 2 silver medals in 1998 and 2018 respectively. India have also won four bronze medals (1986, 2006, 2014, 2022).