Tejaswin Shankar wins bronze in men's decathlon at Asian Games

Shankar had a strong start in the decathlon, leading the standings with 5,270 points before the discus throw.

He earned 932 points by finishing third in the 110m hurdles heat with a time of 14.33 seconds.

However, his best discus throw was just 36.77 meters, nearly four meters short of his personal best, which saw him drop down the rankings as athletes from China and Japan overtook him.