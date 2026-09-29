Asian Games, men's cricket: SL reach semifinal with another washout
What's the story
Rain continues to have the final say in the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Quarterfinal 3 between Sri Lanka and Nepal marked the third successive washout at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. By virtue of a higher seeding, the Lankans advanced to the semifinal after the game was abandoned with a ball being bowled. Here are further details.
Matches
SL to face India in second semifinal
All three men's cricket quarterfinals at the ongoing Asian Games were washed out: Pakistan vs Hong Kong, India vs Afghanistan, and now Sri Lanka vs Nepal.
According to tournament rules, if a quarterfinal is abandoned, the higher-seeded team automatically progresses.
Sri Lanka will now face India in the second semifinal on October 1, starting 10:30am IST.
Information
What about first semifinal?
Pakistan had already reached the first semifinal after their quarterfinal against Hong Kong was washed out. They will face the winner of Quarterfinal 4 between Bangladesh and Malaysia in the first semifinal scheduled for October 1.
Information
What lies ahead?
After the two semifinals, the Korogi Sports Park will host the bronze medal match and the final on October 3. The two losing semifinalists will vie for the bronze medal.