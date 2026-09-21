Asian Games 2026: India's first-ever MMA medal comes with controversy
What's the story
Suchika Tariyal entered the record books by winning India's first-ever Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) medal at the Asian Games. She bagged the bronze medal in the women's traditional 60kg MMA event on Monday. Tariyal's match against Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo was closely contested and ended in a draw after regulation time, with both fighters having their moments of dominance.
Match details
How the bout panned out
Both players were neck-and-neck in the semifinal, with Teo launching an attack in the dying seconds.
However, just as the buzzer went off, Tariyal managed to take her opponent down.
The bout went into a one-minute extra round as neither fighter could secure a clear victory.
Both fighters celebrated at the final buzzer, believing they had done enough to win.
Result clarification
How the winner was decided
Initially, the match was awarded to Teo, but after a challenge from India, it was declared a draw. The winner then had to be determined based on the fighters' morning weights.
"Since the Singaporean was lighter than Suchika by around 700gm, she moved to the final," MMA Sports Federation president Nikhil Kunde told PTI.
"Suchika settled for bronze."
Emotional impact
Tariyal heartbroken by the result
Tariyal was heartbroken by the result and broke down on the mat after the final decision went in Teo's favor.
While she didn't go ahead with the customary post-bout handshake with her opponent or the referee, her coach consoled her.
Despite the disappointment, this bronze medal marks a historic achievement for India as it is its first-ever medal in MMA at the Asian Games.
Personal journey
More on Tariyal's journey to success
Hailing from Haryana, the 36-year-old Suchika Tariyal ventured into combat sports after facing street harassment at age 12.
She went on to become a multi-discipline combat sports athlete, representing India in judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) and in kurash at the 2023 Asian Games.
At the 2026 Asian Games, Tariyal defeated Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarterfinals.