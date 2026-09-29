Asian Games: Neeru Dhanda powers women's trap team to silver
What's the story
Neeru Dhanda has led the Indian women's trap team to a silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya. The team, also comprising Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer, scored a total of 328 points. They finished second behind China, which won gold with a score of 346 points. Kuwait took home the bronze with a score of 325 points.
Individual excellence
Neeru Dhanda's exceptional performance in the qualification round
Neeru's stellar performance in the qualification round was instrumental in securing the silver medal for India.
She scored 118 out of 125 hits, finishing joint-first in the individual standings and qualifying for the final.
Neeru started with a perfect score of 24 in both her first and second rounds, before scoring 24 again in her third round.
Team effort
Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer contribute to India's silver medal victory
Aashima and Manisha also contributed to the Indian team's score. Aashima scored 106 in her five rounds, while Manisha scored 104.
Their combined efforts helped India secure a podium finish in the women's trap team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan.
The silver medal is India's second Asian Games medal in this event, after a silver won at Hangzhou in 2023 by Manisha, Rajeshwari Kumari, and Preeti Rajak.
Medal count
India adds 13 medals in shooting at Aichi-Nagoya Games
With this silver medal, India's shooting campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Games has now won a total of 13 medals.
The overall tally for India has now gone up to 46 medals.
The immediate focus will now be on Neeru, who will return for the individual final with an opportunity to add another medal to India's tally.