Hasan Nawaz records highest individual score in India-Pakistan T20Is: Stats
What's the story
In a thrilling Asian Games final at the Korogi Athletic Park in Nisshin, Japan, the Pakistan men's cricket team settled for a silver medal after losing to India. The match was a nail-biter with Hasan Nawaz's valiant 96 off just 51 balls going in vain as Pakistan fell short of India's target by 19 runs. The loss came despite a strong performance from Nawaz, who hit five fours and seven sixes during his innings. He also accomplished several milestones during his stay.
Match dynamics
Pakistan lose three early wickets in run chase
Chasing 212 in the high-profile game, Pakistan started their chase on a strong note but lost steam after Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Khan were dismissed in back-to-back overs.
Maaz Sadaqat (23 off 18 balls) was also dismissed in the seventh over, leaving Pakistan at 39 for three.
The duo of Hasan and Saim Ayub (29 off 22 balls) resurrected Pakistan's innings with an 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
Match conclusion
Hasan Nawaz's valiant effort goes in vain
Despite a strong effort from Hasan, who reached his half-century in just 28 balls, Pakistan could not chase down the target.
Hasan kept attacking India's spinners, especially Ravi Bishnoi, who conceded 44 runs in three overs.
In the end, Pakistan finished their innings at 192 for six with Hasan being dismissed on the very last ball of the game.
Stats
Hasan goes past Kohli
Hasan's 96 off just 51 balls was laced with five fours and seven sixes. These are the joint-most maximums hit by a Pakistani batter in a T20I innings.
As per Cricinfo, Hasan also recorded the highest individual score in T20Is between India and Pakistan.
The dasher went past Virat Kohli's iconic 82* in the 2022 T20 World Cup game in Melbourne.
Hasan also recorded the second-highest individual score for Pakistan while batting at four or lower.
Mohammad Hafeez's 99* versus New Zealand in the 2020 Hamilton game tops this list.
Information
2,500 runs in T20 cricket for Hasan
Hasan, who missed out on his second T20I ton, now has three fifties across 27 games. This includes 580 runs at an average of 25.21 and a strike rate of 157.18. His overall T20 tally now reads 2,567 runs at 29.17 from 107 games (100s: 2, 50s: 13, SR: 138.6).