Hasan Nawaz records highest individual score in India-Pakistan T20Is: Stats 

Chasing 212 in the high-profile game, Pakistan started their chase on a strong note but lost steam after Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Khan were dismissed in back-to-back overs.

Maaz Sadaqat (23 off 18 balls) was also dismissed in the seventh over, leaving Pakistan at 39 for three.

The duo of Hasan and Saim Ayub (29 off 22 balls) resurrected Pakistan's innings with an 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket.