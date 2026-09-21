India won 3-0 against Bangladesh

Asian Games 2026: Indian men's badminton team reaches quarterfinals

By Parth Dhall 01:34 pm Sep 21, 202601:34 pm

What's the story

The Indian men's badminton team has progressed to the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2026. The Indian side beat Bangladesh with a convincing 3-0 margin at Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium on Monday. Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, and Kidambi Srikanth all won their singles matches without needing to go into doubles. This comes a day after the Indian women's side also won its first-round match.