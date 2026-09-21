Asian Games 2026: Indian men's badminton team reaches quarterfinals
What's the story
The Indian men's badminton team has progressed to the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2026. The Indian side beat Bangladesh with a convincing 3-0 margin at Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium on Monday. Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, and Kidambi Srikanth all won their singles matches without needing to go into doubles. This comes a day after the Indian women's side also won its first-round match.
Match highlights
A look at the key results
Lakshya Sen defeated Ayman Ibn Jaman in straight games - 21-4, 21-12.
Ayush Shetty also had an easy win against Gourab Singha, winning the match 21-4, 21-13.
In the third match, Kidambi Srikanth faced some resistance from Bangladesh's Jumar Al-Amin but secured victory with a scoreline of 21-15, 21-10.
Information
Both sides to face Japan in quarter-finals
As mentioned, the Indian women's badminton team also won its first-round match against Kazakhstan with a scoreline of 3-0 on Sunday. Like the men's team, they will also face host nation Japan in their respective quarterfinals. Both quarterfinals are scheduled for September 22.
Information
How the two teams fared at 2023 Asian Games
At the 2023 Asian Games, the Indian men's badminton team secured a historic silver medal after a narrow 3-2 loss to China in the final. Meanwhile, the women's team exited in the quarterfinals following a 3-0 defeat against Thailand.