Asian Games: Indian Women thrash Japan to reach semi-finals (cricket) 

India's decision to bowl first paid off as their spinners wreaked havoc on the Japanese batting line-up.

Charani was instrumental in this as she was nearly unplayable.

The spinner dismissed opener Haruna Iwasaki and skipper Mai Yanagida in successive balls during the seventh over of Japan's innings.

Off-spinner Shafali Verma also picked up two wickets, including that of Japan's highest scorer Ayaka Kato-Stafford, who scored 25 runs.

Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma chipped in with one wicket each as Japan were folded for 57 in 19.5 overs.