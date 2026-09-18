Asian Games: Indian Women thrash Japan to reach semi-finals (cricket)
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team has stormed into the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2026. The team achieved this feat by defeating Japan in a one-sided quarter-final match on Friday. After opting to bowl first, India's spin attack, led by Shree Charani, decimated Japan for just 57 runs at Nisshin's Korogi Sports Park. Charani was the star performer with her career-best figures of 4/10 in four overs, including an impressive 20 dot balls.
Bowling performance
India's spin attack wreaked havoc on Japan's batting
India's decision to bowl first paid off as their spinners wreaked havoc on the Japanese batting line-up.
Charani was instrumental in this as she was nearly unplayable.
The spinner dismissed opener Haruna Iwasaki and skipper Mai Yanagida in successive balls during the seventh over of Japan's innings.
Off-spinner Shafali Verma also picked up two wickets, including that of Japan's highest scorer Ayaka Kato-Stafford, who scored 25 runs.
Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma chipped in with one wicket each as Japan were folded for 57 in 19.5 overs.
Match summary
India chased down the target in just 5 overs
In response to Japan's meager total, India (59/2) chased down the score in just five overs with eight wickets to spare.
Shafali starred with an unbeaten 40 off just 15 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes.
Richa Ghosh also contributed with a quickfire 12* off six balls.
Notably, India had suffered a couple of early blows with Gunalan Kamalini (0) and Bharti Fulmali (6) departing cheaply.
Charni
Golden run in 2026
Charni finished with career-best figures of 4/10 in her four overs, her second successive four-fer in WT20Is.
This was her third four-wicket haul across 21 WT20Is in 2026, as per Cricinfo.
With this spell, the Indian became the first bowler from a Full Member nation to complete 40 WT20I wickets in a calendar year.
She has now raced to 43 scalps at an average of 10.93 and an economy rate of 5.92.
From 31 WT20I matches, Charani now owns 58 scalps at 13.08 (4W: 4).
Information
All-round effort from Shafali
With his efforts against Japan, Shafali has raced to 3,177 runs at an average of 29.14 (SR: 139.34, 50s: 21). With the ball, she has claimed 20 wickets at an average of 21.90 and an economy of 6.14. Her four overs against Japan resulted in figures of 2/13.
Upcoming match
India to face Bangladesh in semi-finals
With this victory, India has booked a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.
The defending champions will now take on Bangladesh on September 20.
This match will be another test for the Indian team as they aim to defend their gold medal at the Asian Games.