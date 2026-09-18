Asian Games: Sree Charani stuns Japan with career-best 4/10 

Charani, a young left-arm spinner, delivered an exceptional bowling performance.

She finished with career-best figures of 4/10 in her four overs, wreaking havoc on the Japanese batting lineup.

The 22-year-old trapped opener Haruna Iwasaki to draw the first blood before decimating the middle and lower order.

This is her second consecutive four-wicket haul after she had claimed 4/20 against Sri Lanka in the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026.