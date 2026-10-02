Asian Games 2026, sepaktakraw: India men's team clinches bronze medal
What's the story
The Indian men's Sepaktakraw team has won a bronze medal at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games in Japan. The team, comprising Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Ram Kumar Sharma, Bobby Kumar and Akash Yumnam (with Lokhon Singh Elangbam and Tekong Arun as substitutes), lost to Japan 0-2 in the semi-final at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Gymnasium on Friday.
Team performance
India's campaign in men's sepaktakraw
The Indian team topped Group A with three wins, including a stunning victory over World Cup winners Myanmar.
They also defeated Vietnam and Laos to reach the semi-finals and secure a bronze medal.
This is only India's third sepaktakraw medal at the Asian Games, having previously won a bronze in men's team regu at the 2018 Jakarta Games and another in women's team regu at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.
Group stage exit
How did the other Indian teams fare in sepaktakraw?
The Indian women's team was knocked out in the group stage, finishing fourth in Group A with no wins from their three matches.
In women's doubles, India also finished fourth in Group B without winning any of the three matches they played.
The Indian men's regu team also failed to qualify for the knockouts, finishing third in Group B with one win and two losses.
Medal count
A look at India's medal tally
The Indian contingent has so far won 70-plus medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Games. On Friday, India added six-plus more medals to the tally.
Lovlina Borgohain became the second Indian boxer to win gold at these games, defeating China's Bao Ziyi in the women's 75kg final.
Meanwhile, India's women's recurve archery team of Ankita Bhakat, Kirti and Kumkum Mohod made history by beating 10-time champions South Korea for a gold medal.
Meanwhile, Indian boxer Parveen Hooda won the gold medal in the women's 65kg category.