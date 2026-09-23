Asian Games 2026, women's hockey: India thrash Thailand 20-1
What's the story
The Indian women's hockey team continued its dominant run at the 2026 Asian Games, defeating Thailand 20-1 at the Kawasaki Juko Stadium in Japan on September 23. With this victory, India secured their third successive win in Pool B of the competition, taking their total points to nine and inching closer to a knockout stage berth. Here are further details.
Star player
Deepika leads the show for India
Deepika Sehrawat, India's star drag-flicker, was in top form as she scored a whopping nine goals in the match.
Her tournament tally now stands at 20 after her eight goals against Uzbekistan and three against Indonesia.
Veteran striker Navneet Kaur contributed with four goals while Rutuja Dadaso Pisal also got a hat-trick to help India secure this massive win over Thailand.
Match control
India dominate Thailand in first half
India wasted no time, securing their first of 23 penalty corners in the second minute. Deepika scored without any hesitation to put India ahead.
Navneet doubled the cushion with a powerful hit that went through Thailand goalkeeper Watsana Saetan's legs.
The Indian team continued its relentless attack in the second quarter. Neha scored a goal with an assist from Navneet.
Deepika then scored her fourth goal from a penalty corner. Lalremsiami and Navneet also added to the scoreline before halftime, taking India's lead to 11-0.
Continued control
India keep adding to their tally
The third quarter saw India maintain its dominance, with Deepika scoring again from a penalty corner. Navneet scored a goal after a flowing move, taking India's tally to 13.
Deepika then scored again to make it 14-0. Despite Thailand's attempts to build some attacking momentum, nothing broke through India's defense.
India added more goals before the quarter ended, taking the scoreline to 16-0.
Final tally
Deepika seals the deal for India
In the 51st minute, Deepika struck again, taking her tally to eight goals for the match. Navneet added her fourth goal of the evening, taking India's total to 19.
Thailand finally opened their account in the 57th minute through Supansa Samanso's penalty corner conversion.
However, Deepika found the net a few seconds later, completing an extraordinary haul. This sealed one of India's biggest wins.
Journey
India's journey so far
The Indian women's hockey team is enjoying a spectacular and unbeaten run at the 2026 Asian Games.
The side has secured three incredible wins so far, dismantling Uzbekistan 19-0, Indonesia 17-1, and Thailand 20-1.
Sitting atop Pool B with nine points, India are in prime contention to qualify directly for the semifinals.