Asian Games, men's cricket: Malaysia reach quarter-finals after rain-affected matches
What's the story
Team Malaysia has advanced to the quarter-finals of the men's cricket event at the Asian Games. They topped Group B after a rain-affected match against Oman on Saturday, which was abandoned without the toss. The first match of the day between Japan and Nepal was also washed out, but it didn't affect their progress as Nepal had already qualified from Group A earlier in the day.
Match impact
A look at the group stage
The rain played a major role in determining the fate of the matches.
In Group A, Nepal's victory over Afghanistan secured them the top spot, while Afghanistan's win over Japan ensured their qualification as well.
In Group B, Malaysia's victory over Hong Kong in their first game helped them secure a place in the knockouts alongside Hong Kong.
Upcoming fixtures
Quarter-final line-ups confirmed
The quarter-final line-ups have been confirmed with Afghanistan taking on India and Hong Kong facing Pakistan on Monday.
Malaysia will take on Bangladesh while Nepal will go up against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
The first round of matches featured two groups of three teams each, with a single loss proving costly for Oman, who failed to chase down the 122-run target set by Hong Kong in their opening fixture.