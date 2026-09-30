Asian Games: Neeru Dhanda-Kynan Chenai win gold in trap mixed
What's the story
India's Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai have won the gold medal in the trap mixed event at the 2026 Asian Games. The Indian duo finished with 34 points to clinch the top spot. Qatar took home silver with 32 points, while China bagged bronze with a score of 23 points. This victory marks Dhanda's third medal at this year's Asian Games.
Medal tally
Dhanda's third medal at Asiad 2026
Before this, Dhanda won a silver medal in the women's trap team event at the 2026 Games.
She also became the first Indian woman shooter to win an individual gold medal in trap shooting.
The latest victory with Chenai came after a stellar performance over four series, where they scored six points in the first series, 16 in the second, and 26 after the third before finishing on 34 points.
Record-breaking feat
New continental record for the Indian duo
The Indian duo's gold medal win also came with a new continental record. They entered the medal round in fourth place but managed to score 34 points in the final.
Qatar's Mohammed Al-Rumaihi and Ray Bassil took silver with a score of 32, breaking Qatar's previous Asian record of 30 set earlier this year.
China's Qi Ying and Sun Yunong completed the podium with bronze at 23 points.
Achievements
Notable achievements of Neeru Dhanda
Neeru Dhanda, who hails from Haryana's Jind, is among the leading Indian shooters.
After representing the country at the 2022 ISSF World Championship in Osijek, she has been a regular feature on the ISSF circuit.
Earlier this year, Dhanda became the first Indian woman to win an individual ISSF World Cup gold medal in women's trap at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Italy.
This was her first-ever individual medal at the ISSF World Cup.
Profile
Who is Kynan Chenai?
On the other hand, Kynan Chenai is among India's premier trap shooters, hailing from Hyderabad.
He is a prominent figure on the ISSF circuit who represented India at the 2016 Rio Olympics. His career highlights include gold in the men's trap team event and an individual bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
Chenai also won gold at the 2021 New Delhi ISSF World Cup, securing the top spot in the men's trap team event.