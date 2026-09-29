Shooter Neeru Dhanda scripts history with Asian Games gold medal
What's the story
Neeru Dhanda has made history by winning the first-ever Asian Games gold medal for India in the women's trap individual event. The 26-year-old Haryana shooter achieved this feat on Tuesday, scoring 28 points in the final round of eight shooters. She broke the previous Asian record of 24 points to top the podium. Earlier at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, Neeru led the Indian women's trap team to a silver medal.
Victory
Neeru sets new Asian Games record
Neeru's journey to the gold medal was remarkable. She entered the final as a joint leader with Qatar's Ray Bassil, having topped the qualification round with a score of 118 points.
This score also set a new Asian Games record for qualification.
In the final, Neeru made a strong start by hitting all five targets in the first series. She missed once in the second series but made a strong comeback in the latter stages.
Team achievement
Neeru also contributed to India's silver medal
Before her individual gold medal win, Neeru had also contributed to India's silver medal in the women's trap team event.
She teamed up with Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer for a total score of 328 points.
China won the gold with 346 points, while Kuwait took home bronze with a total score of 325 points.
Achievements
Notable achievements of Neeru Dhanda
Neeru, who hails from Haryana's Jind, is among the leading Indian shooters.
After representing the country at the 2022 ISSF World Championship in Osijek, she has been a regular feature on the ISSF circuit.
Earlier this year, Neeru became the first Indian woman to win an individual ISSF World Cup gold medal in women's trap at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Italy.
This was her first-ever individual medal at the ISSF World Cup.