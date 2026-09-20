20th Asian Games: Japan's Nagoya hosts grand opening ceremony
What's the story
Japan opened the 20th edition of the Asian Games with a colorful yet simple ceremony at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya. The event, which was marred by organizational and logistical issues leading up to it, showcased Japan's technological prowess and cultural heritage. Themed 'Harmonic Heart Beat,' this is the third time Japan is hosting these games after Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.
Symbolism
Heart-shaped main stage the highlight of the show
The heart-shaped main stage was the highlight of the ceremony, visually representing the theme 'One Asia.' It represented athletes and people from across the continent connecting 'heart to heart.'
The show combined local Aichi industrial technology with traditional art, including a Kabuki stage element and a large industrial robot arm waving a flag.
Royal declaration
Who all were present at the ceremony
The ceremony, which lasted two hours, was graced by Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. They were joined by Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and International Olympic Committee chief Kirsty Coventry.
The event also featured an Accessible People Mover (APM), a low-speed mobility vehicle developed by Toyota for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Indian representation
India enters the athletes parade to a round of applause
Led by ace shooter Manu Bhaker and kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat, India entered the Athletes Parade to a round of applause.
Dressed in navy blue saree and bandhgala-style ceremonial jacket, Bhaker was seen waving to the crowd as she entered the arena, leading the 150-strong Indian contingent along with Sehrawat.
The male participants also wore navy blue bandhgala-style ceremonial jackets with matching trousers.
Opening performance
'Awakening of the Space and the Resonating Heart Beat'
The opening act 'Awakening of the Space and the Resonating Heart Beat' was performed by Taro Hakase, one of Japan's most loved violinists and composers.
The music was fanfare-like, suitable for a sporting festival, with light and lasers spreading across the venue.
As a 10-meter-tall flag rises like a beacon heralding the start of competition, angel drones with heart-shaped wings float around the venue, sparkling brightly.
Twitter Post
India enter in style!
𝐒𝐀𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐉𝐀𝐇𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐄 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐇𝐀 𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍 𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐀 💙✨— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 19, 2026
Tirange ki shaan, kandhon par ek desh ke umeedon ka bhaar, aur aankhon mein sirf ek hi junoon 🏅
Watch the Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.… pic.twitter.com/JDW6D2FIJ1