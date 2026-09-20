Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / 20th Asian Games: Japan's Nagoya hosts grand opening ceremony
20th Asian Games: Japan's Nagoya hosts grand opening ceremony
India entered the Athletes Parade to a round of applause (Image source: X/@narendramodi)

20th Asian Games: Japan's Nagoya hosts grand opening ceremony

By Gaurav Tripathi
Sep 20, 2026
09:29 am
What's the story

Japan opened the 20th edition of the Asian Games with a colorful yet simple ceremony at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya. The event, which was marred by organizational and logistical issues leading up to it, showcased Japan's technological prowess and cultural heritage. Themed 'Harmonic Heart Beat,' this is the third time Japan is hosting these games after Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.

Symbolism

Heart-shaped main stage the highlight of the show

The heart-shaped main stage was the highlight of the ceremony, visually representing the theme 'One Asia.' It represented athletes and people from across the continent connecting 'heart to heart.'

The show combined local Aichi industrial technology with traditional art, including a Kabuki stage element and a large industrial robot arm waving a flag.

Royal declaration

Who all were present at the ceremony

The ceremony, which lasted two hours, was graced by Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. They were joined by Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and International Olympic Committee chief Kirsty Coventry.

The event also featured an Accessible People Mover (APM), a low-speed mobility vehicle developed by Toyota for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian representation

India enters the athletes parade to a round of applause

Led by ace shooter Manu Bhaker and kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat, India entered the Athletes Parade to a round of applause.

Dressed in navy blue saree and bandhgala-style ceremonial jacket, Bhaker was seen waving to the crowd as she entered the arena, leading the 150-strong Indian contingent along with Sehrawat.

The male participants also wore navy blue bandhgala-style ceremonial jackets with matching trousers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opening performance

'Awakening of the Space and the Resonating Heart Beat'

The opening act 'Awakening of the Space and the Resonating Heart Beat' was performed by Taro Hakase, one of Japan's most loved violinists and composers.

The music was fanfare-like, suitable for a sporting festival, with light and lasers spreading across the venue.

As a 10-meter-tall flag rises like a beacon heralding the start of competition, angel drones with heart-shaped wings float around the venue, sparkling brightly.

Twitter Post

India enter in style! 

ADVERTISEMENT