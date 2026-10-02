Asian Games: Ankush Panghal wins gold medal in men's boxing
What's the story
Ankush Panghal has won the gold medal in men's boxing at the Asian Games. He defeated South Korea's Minseong Kim in the final of the men's 80kg category. The victory came after Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda also clinched gold medals in their respective categories earlier today. This marks a historic day for Indian boxing at Aichi-Nagoya.
Match details
Hat-trick of gold medals for India
Ankush started the final match on a strong note, winning the first round 4-1.
He then took a commanding lead by winning the second round unanimously with a score of 5-0.
In the third and final round, Ankush maintained his dominance over Kim and won it 4-1.
The victory sealed India's hat-trick of boxing gold medals at this year's Asian Games.
Women's victories
Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda also scripted history today
Before Ankush's win, Lovlina Borgohain had already made history by defeating China's Ziyi Bao in the women's 75kg final.
The victory came on her 29th birthday and upgraded her previous silver medal from the Asian Games.
She is only the second Indian woman after MC Mary Kom to win a gold medal at this event.
Parveen Hooda also won her maiden Asian Games gold by beating Paris Olympics bronze medallist Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei in a split decision in the women's 65kg category.
Medal tally
Best-ever performance by Indian boxers at the Asian Games
India's boxing contingent has already surpassed its four-medal haul from the last edition of the Asian Games.
Priya Ghanghas, Kapil Pokhariya, and Narender Berwal have also won bronze medals, powering India's total medal count in boxing.
The best-ever performance by Indian boxers at the Asian Games was in 2010 when they had won nine medals including two golds.