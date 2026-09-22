Shafali Verma breaks this WT20I record of Laura Wolvaardt: Details 

Verma has been in phenomenal form this year, scoring a total of 863 runs in 24 T20Is at an average of 39.22, as per Cricinfo.

She made a blistering contribution of 48 runs off just 29 balls in the Asian Games final, hitting three fours and three sixes.

However, her innings was cut short by Chamudi Praboda on the last ball of the 10th over.

She had added 99 runs with fellow opener Smriti Mandhana (79).

In addition to her record-breaking run tally, Verma has also scored one century and seven fifties in WT20Is this year (SR: 162.83).