Asian Games, table tennis: Manush Shah, Diya Chitale win bronze
What's the story
Indian table tennis players Manush Shah and Diya Chitale have won a bronze medal in the mixed doubles event at the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. The duo, ranked eighth in the world, lost their semi-final match to China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha. The Indian pair lost 8-11, 5-11, 8-11, 2-11 in the semi-final.
Medal confirmation
Second medal in mixed doubles table tennis
As there is no bronze medal playoff in the mixed doubles event, Shah and Chitale's semi-final appearance has guaranteed them a podium finish.
This is only India's second medal in mixed doubles table tennis at the Asian Games.
The first was won by Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra in 2018.
Major victory
Upset victory in quarter-finals
Earlier in the day, Shah and Chitale had caused a major upset by defeating Hong Kong's world No. 4 pair of Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in the quarter-finals.
The Indian duo won the match 3-1 (11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5), assuring India of a medal at this year's Asian Games.
Medal count
Gold and silver for India in shooting
The bronze medal won by Shah and Chitale is part of India's growing medal tally on Day 6 of the Games.
Indian shooters Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.
Meanwhile, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Niraj Kumar secured silver in the men's 50m rifle three positions team event.
Athlete progress
Other updates from India at Asiad
In squash, Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar reached the mixed doubles semi-finals, assuring India of another medal.
Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh also reached the men's and women's singles semi-finals, respectively.
India's kabaddi teams advanced to the finals after beating Nepal and Thailand in their respective semi-finals.