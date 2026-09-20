Asian Games, table tennis: Indian men's team loses to Iran

The Indian men's team, which included Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manav Thakkar, and Manush Shah, started their day with a comfortable 3-0 win over Indonesia.

However, they were stunned by a lower-ranked Iranian side later in the day.

Noshad Alamiyan (ranked 346th) beat Manush (ranked 43rd) while teenage paddler Benyamin Faraji defeated Manav (World No. 48).

Harmeet Desai tried to salvage the situation but lost to World No. 562 Nima Alamian.