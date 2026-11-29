Premier League: Ipswich Town hold Aston Villa to 2-2 draw
What's the story
Ipswich Town put on a show of resilience by coming from behind twice to secure a thrilling 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. The match, played at Portman Road, saw the home side defy the odds in their quest for a much-needed Premier League victory. Despite the draw, Villa extended their unbeaten streak to eight games in the league.
Match highlights
Early goals set the tone for a thrilling 1st half
Villa started the match on a strong note, with Boubacar Kamara missing an early chance.
However, Alysson capitalized on a Johan Manzambi pass to give the visitors an early lead.
Ipswich responded quickly, with Emersonn leveling the score just two minutes later after being given too much space in the box.
Goalscorers
Ipswich fight back again with Davis's header
Villa regained their lead through Joao Gomes, who scored an incredible acrobatic goal from a corner.
Despite Villa's dominance, Ipswich found inspiration in Julio Enciso's run down the left flank.
The move ended with Leif Davis scoring a clever header to level the match once again.
Current form
Villa's 8-game unbeaten run in the Premier League continues
Despite the draw, Villa maintained their unbeaten streak in the last eight games, the longest current run in the Premier League. However, they have drawn their last four matches.
On the other hand, Ipswich extended their winless run to six games in the Premier League, second only to Manchester United's 10-game winless streak.
Information
A look at the points table
After 12 Premier League matches this season, Villa are placed 11th with 15 points collected. Villa collected their sixth draw of the season (W3 L3). Ipswich are placed 15th with 12 points under their belt.