Aston Villa lose further ground in Premier League title race

Aston Villa took the lead in the 22nd minute when Morgan Rogers linked up with Jadon Sancho , who scored with a powerful shot. Bournemouth came close to equalizing in the first half but Rayan's header hit the crossbar. The Brazilian finally found his footing 10 minutes into the second half, scoring a brilliant solo goal after collecting the ball near the right touchline and outrunning Lucas Digne. Despite Villa's early lead, Bournemouth came close to scoring a winner through substitute Ryan Christie.

Table

Villa hold on for a point, remain third

The draw means Aston Villa remain third in the Premier League table, level on points with Manchester City but nine points behind leaders Arsenal after their 3-0 victory over Sunderland at Emirates Stadium. After 25 matches, Unai Emery's men own 47 points. This was their 5th draw of the season (W14 D6). Villa have won one of their last five Premier League matches. Bournemouth have 34 points from 25 matches. This was their 10th draw of the season.