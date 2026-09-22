Atletico Madrid slams Jose Mourinho's derby red card rant: Details 

Mourinho alleged that the match officials made significant mistakes, including not sending off Atletico defender Cristian Romero for a stamp on Jude Bellingham.

He also criticized a challenge by Lee Kang-in on Federico Valverde.

In retaliation, Atletico Madrid shared a video of paper being printed with the words '#StopAcosoArbitalYA,' and an image of Mourinho at the press conference with the same message.