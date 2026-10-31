Nabi picked in India's squad for first three NZ ODIs
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that fast bowler Auqib Nabi will replace the injured Prasidh Krishna in the squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand. Nabi was initially selected for the fourth and fifth ODIs but will now be part of the team from the start of this series, which gets underway on November 4 in Auckland.
Injury impact
Nabi's inclusion marks a significant shift
Prasidh Krishna's hamstring injury, sustained during the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati, has opened the door for Nabi.
The BCCI confirmed the change in a statement, noting that "the Men's Selection Committee has added Auqib Nabi to the squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand."
This marks a major shift as Nabi will now join India from the beginning of this ODI series.
Career progression
Nabi's journey to the Indian team
Nabi made his India debut in an ODI against West Indies in September but failed to take a wicket, conceding 84 runs in 8.5 overs.
This remains his only appearance at the highest level.
The Baramulla-born pacer was first called up for the Indian team during August's Test series against Sri Lanka, replacing Jasprit Bumrah after claiming 60 wickets in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season.
Meanwhile, in List A cricket, Nabi boasts 56 wickets across 37 games at 28.87. He also has a hundred in the format.
Squads
Here are the squads
India's updated ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI), Auqib Nabi.
India's squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk & vc), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.