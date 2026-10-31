Nabi picked in India's squad for first three NZ ODIs

Prasidh Krishna's hamstring injury, sustained during the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati, has opened the door for Nabi.

The BCCI confirmed the change in a statement, noting that "the Men's Selection Committee has added Auqib Nabi to the squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand."

This marks a major shift as Nabi will now join India from the beginning of this ODI series.