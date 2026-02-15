T20 World Cup: How can Australia qualify for Super 8?

Australia have a task in their hand to make the Super 8 stage of 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . Placed in Group B, the Aussies now have to win their last two matches, but qualification will depend on other results. Australia have won one match and lost one from two outings. They find themselves third behind Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe (4 points each). Australia take on Sri Lanka on Monday and are in a must-win scenario.

Qualification scenario A look at Australia's scenario for qualification As per ESPNcricinfo, for Australia to qualify with six points, they need Sri Lanka to lose against Zimbabwe or Zimbabwe to lose against Ireland. In both cases, only one team apart from Australia would finish with six points. Even if Australia lose against Sri Lanka on Monday, their qualification won't be ruled out completely. However, it will be a tough road ahead for them.

Guaranteed spot How can Sri Lanka guarantee a Super 8 berth? A win against Australia will guarantee Sri Lanka a spot in the Super Eight stage. Even if they lose, their qualification is assured if they beat Zimbabwe and either Ireland beat Zimbabwe or Australia lose to Oman. However, if neither of these results happen and Sri Lanka lose both matches, Zimbabwe will qualify.

Qualification prospects What about Zimbabwe's chances? Zimbabwe's qualification will be ensured with a win against Sri Lanka on Thursday. However, if they lose to Sri Lanka and beat Ireland, a three-way tie on six points could emerge with Sri Lanka and Australia. If Zimbabwe lose both matches, their chances hinge on Australia winning no more than one of their two remaining matches.

