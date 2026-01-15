Australian Open 2026: Key details of the draw (singles)
What's the story
The draw for the 2026 Australian Open has been unveiled, setting the stage for some thrilling match-ups in the early rounds. Emma Raducanu, seeded 28th, is on a collision course with world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the third round. This would be their second Grand Slam encounter after their last meeting at Wimbledon. Here are further details of the draw.
Pathway
Raducanu's journey to potential 3rd-round clash
Raducanu will begin her Australian Open campaign against Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew. If she wins, she could face either Austria's Anastasia Potapova or Netherlands's Suzan Lamens in the second round. A victory here would set up a highly anticipated rematch with Sabalenka in the third round.
Title defense
Sabalenka and Swiatek's Australian Open campaigns
Pre-tournament favorite Sabalenka will start her campaign against French wild card Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah. Meanwhile, three-time major champion Iga Swiatek will play a qualifier in the first round. A potential fourth-round clash with Naomi Osaka could be on the cards for Swiatek in the second week of the tournament.
Milestone
Venus Williams's historic Australian Open appearance
Venus Williams is set to break the record for the oldest woman to compete in an Australian Open main draw, a title currently held by Japan's Kimiko Date at 44 years old. If both American stars win their opening matches, Williams could face compatriot Coco Gauff in the tournament.
Fitness worries
Djokovic's fitness concerns ahead of Australian Open
Novak Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open a record 10 times, will enter the tournament without competitive tennis since November. He withdrew from last week's Adelaide International and cut short a practice session in Melbourne due to a neck problem on Wednesday. As the fourth seed, he can't face defending champion Jannik Sinner until semi-finals.
Do you know?
Alcaraz could face Zverev
Carlos Alcaraz, World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, is aiming to capture his seventh Grand Slam honor. He will also aim to complete a Career Grand Slam. The Spaniard is in the same half as rival Alexander Zverev. The 22-year-old will start his AO2 2026 campaign against home hope Adam Walton.