Australia beat India in 2nd Women's T20I, level series: Stats

Australia leveled the three-match Women's T20I series with a 19-run victory over India in the second match on Thursday. The win was set up by a record opening partnership between Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney , who added 128 runs for the first wicket. This was Australia's highest opening stand against India in WT20Is. The hosts posted a total of 163/5, while India could only manage to score 144/9 in their chase.

Match breakdown India lose momentum after Shafali's dismissal India began their chase on a strong note with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana adding 54 runs in the Powerplay. However, things took a turn when Molineux dismissed Shafali for 29 off 23 balls. Gardner then got the important wicket of Jemimah Rodrigues for just four runs. These dismissals slowed down India's run-rate and led to further wickets falling, including that of Mandhana who was caught by Mooney off Garth's bowling.

Late innings struggle Harmanpreet, Ghosh depart in quick succession With India struggling at 71/3, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh added a crucial 55-run partnership for the fourth wicket. But the rising required rate forced them into risky shots. Harmanpreet was caught by Molineux off Garth's bowling in the 17th over, while three balls later, Ghosh was stumped off Gardner. India's hopes took another major hit when Gardner had Deepti Sharma caught by Sutherland in the 18th over.

Australian dominance Voll, Mooney power Australia to strong total Earlier, Australia posted a strong total of 163/5 with Voll and Mooney leading the charge. Voll scored an impressive 88 off just 57 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six. Mooney also contributed significantly with her 46 runs off 39 balls, including four boundaries. The duo's performance helped Australia set a challenging target for India in the second T20I match of the series at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Duo Key WT20I numbers of Voll and Mooney Voll's 88 saw her get to 316 runs from 8 Women's T20I matches at 39.50. She slammed her 3rd fifty with her strike rate reading 149.05. In two matches versus India, she owns 106 runs at 53. Mooney's 46 saw her race to 3,432 runs from 114 WT20Is at 41.85. Versus India, Mooney has amassed 959 runs from 28 matches at 43.59.

Mandhana Smriti Mandhana completes 4,000 WT20I runs as opener Mandhana scored 31 runs in this contest. She added another feather to her cap by completing 4,000 runs as an opener in Women's T20Is. The left-handed batter became just the second player to accomplish this feat after New Zealand's Suzie Bates. Having opened across 144 WT20I innings, Mandhana owns 4,028 runs at an average of just above 30, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, 32 of her 33 50-plus scores in the format, including a solitary ton, have come at the top.

Do you know? Mandhana's WT20I stats and performance against Australia Overall in WT20Is, Mandhana has amassed 4,149 runs from 159 matches at an average of 30.06. Against AUS-W, she owns 784 runs from 28 matches at 30.15 (SR: 122.69).