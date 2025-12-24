What is Australia and England's H2H record at MCG (Tests)?

MCG

Australia own a 29-20 win-loss record from 57 matches

As per ESPNcricinfo, from 1877 to 2021, the two teams have clashed on 57 occasions at the MCG in Tests. Australia have won 29 matches with England winning 20. A total of 8 matches have been drawn. The last time Australia faced England here in December 2021, they sealed victory by an innings and 14 runs. The match was over inside three days.