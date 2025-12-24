What is Australia and England's H2H record at MCG (Tests)?
What's the story
The Australian cricket team will face England in the 4th Ashes Test, starting December 26. The match is set to be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Aussies come into this clash with a 3-0 lead in the 5-match series. They will be wanting to outmuscle England and continue with their quest for a 5-0 whitewash. Here's their H2H record (MCG).
MCG
Australia own a 29-20 win-loss record from 57 matches
As per ESPNcricinfo, from 1877 to 2021, the two teams have clashed on 57 occasions at the MCG in Tests. Australia have won 29 matches with England winning 20. A total of 8 matches have been drawn. The last time Australia faced England here in December 2021, they sealed victory by an innings and 14 runs. The match was over inside three days.
Do you know?
What is the overall H2H record between AUS and ENG?
Overall, the two teams have clashed 364 times in Test cricket. The Aussies lead the show with 155 wins compared to England's 112. As many as 97 matches have been drawn. In Australia, the hosts have won 102 matches from 188 meetings (D29 L57).