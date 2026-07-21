Australian pace trio returns for Bangladesh Test series: Details here
What's the story
Australia have announced a 13-member squad for their upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The matches, part of the ICC World Test Championship, will be played in Australia, starting August 13. Captain Pat Cummins is set to make his Test return after missing out since December last year. He will be joined by fellow fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the squad.
Player returns
Lyon also included in the squad
Spinner Nathan Lyon has also been included in the squad after missing most of the Ashes tour against England due to a hamstring injury.
Back-up pacer Scott Boland and all-rounders Beau Webster and Cameron Green have also been named in the team.
Selection Chair George Bailey is excited to have a full-strength bowling attack after many first-choice bowlers missed most of the Ashes series due to injuries. He said they are prepared for any changes needed before these matches.
Team changes
These players have been left out
Michael Neser, Todd Murphy, and Brendan Doggett have been left out of the squad that played in Australia's last Test series against England earlier this year.
Meanwhile, the full-strength batting line-up includes Steve Smith, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, and Jake Weatherald.
The Australians are looking for Usman Khawaja's replacement at the top of their batting order after his retirement earlier this year.
Details
Squad and other details
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, and Beau Webster.
Australia currently lead the 2025-27 World Test Championship standings, while Bangladesh stand fourth.
The two Tests will be played in Darwin (August 13-17) and Mackay (August 22-26).