Australian pace trio returns for Bangladesh Test series: Details here

Spinner Nathan Lyon has also been included in the squad after missing most of the Ashes tour against England due to a hamstring injury.

Back-up pacer Scott Boland and all-rounders Beau Webster and Cameron Green have also been named in the team.

Selection Chair George Bailey is excited to have a full-strength bowling attack after many first-choice bowlers missed most of the Ashes series due to injuries. He said they are prepared for any changes needed before these matches.