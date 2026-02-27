Australia beat India in 2nd WODI, clinch series: Key stats

Team Australia has clinched the Women's ODI series against India after a convincing five-wicket victory in the second match. The match was played at Hobart's Bellerive Oval, where Australia chased down India's target of 252 runs with relative ease. Georgia Voll led the run chase by scoring an impressive century at number three. Phoebe Litchfield also played an 80-run knock to power the Aussies. Here are the key stats.

Batting woes How did India fare with the bat? Indian openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana (31) gave India a solid start by adding 78 runs before the middle order faltered. The former looked comfortable before being run out after scoring her well-crafted half-century off 81 balls. Harmanpreet Kaur, who arrived at four, took over the baton from Rawal. She added vital runs with the lower order, including a 55-run partnership with Kashvee Gautam (25). The skipper went down in the penultimate over as India finished at 251/9.

Match highlights How did the run chase pan out? In response, Australia lost their opener and captain Alyssa Healy (6) with just 21 runs on the board. Voll came in at number three and took the innings forward with a 119-run partnership with Litchfield. The former also shared an 82-run stand with Beth Mooney, who made 31 runs off 34 balls. Though Voll fell to Kashvee Gautam after scoring 101, Australia (252/5) eventually prevailed in just 36.1 overs.

Series outcome Summary of the multi-format series so far With this win, Australia have secured the ODI portion of the series and taken a 3-2 lead in the multi-format series. Notably, India won the WT20I leg of the tour by 2-1 margin. After the three-match ODI series, a one-off Test match will be played in Perth before Healy's retirement. Hence, India still have a chance to walk away as winners in the multi-format series.

Pratika Pratika's third WODI fifty vs Australia Pratika smashed six boundaries in her 82-ball 51. This was her third fifty across six WODIs against Australia, which took her tally to 226 runs at 37.66. Overall, she has now completed 1,162 runs from 26 WODIs at 48.41. This was her eighth fifty as he also boasts two tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pratika's average of 48.41 is only second to Mithali Raj's 50.68 among Indians with at least 1,000 WODI runs.

Harmanpreet Harmanpreet races past 4,500 WODI runs Harmanpreet, who made 53 runs in the series opener, made a 70-ball 54 in the second game (2 fours, 1 six). The Indian skipper raced to her 24th half-century in WODI cricket. She also has seven tons to her name. Playing her 163rd game, Harmanpreet has gone past 4,500 runs (now 4,516) at an average of 37.32. She now has eight 50-plus scores against Australia in the format, including a hundred. The tally includes 945 runs at 39.37.

Voll Voll slams her 2nd WODI century against India Voll departed for 101 off 82 balls, hitting 13 fours and one six along the way. Playing her nine WODI, the batter has raced to 399 runs at 57. Her strike rate is a stunning 110.83. Each of her three 50-plus scores, including two tons, has come against the Indian team. Overall, she has tallied 355 WODI runs against the Women in Blue at 59.16.

Litchfield Litchfield's seventh 50-plus score vs India Litchfield's 80 off 62 balls was laced with 11 fours and a six. Across 38 WODIs, the Aussie batter has raced to 1,399 runs at an average of 42.39 (SR: 90.25). Her tally now includes three tons and nine half-centuries. 739 of her runs have come against the Indian team at 67.18. This includes seven 50-plus scores, including two hundreds.