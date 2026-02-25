Australia to host Bangladesh for two-match Test series in August

Cricket Australia has confirmed that Bangladesh will tour Australia for a two-match Test series in August 2026. This will be the first time since 2003 that the longest format of the game will be played in Australia's tropical north. The matches are scheduled to take place at Marrara Stadium in Darwin (August 13-17) and Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay (August 22-26).

Venue history First Test in northern Australia since 2004 Northern Australia has hosted international men's white-ball games against Zimbabwe, New Zealand (2022), and South Africa (2025). The women's team also played in Mackay in 2021 and 2024. However, no Test matches have been held since Sri Lanka's visit in 2004. The region's hot and dry winter weather is ideal for cricket, making it a perfect location for these upcoming Tests.

Historic milestone Mackay becomes Australia's 12th Test venue Mackay will host a Test match for the first time, becoming Australia's 12th Test venue. This will be Queensland's only Test of the season as Brisbane's Gabba misses out on New Zealand's four-Test tour from December-January. The decision comes after uncertainty over its future due to planning for the 2032 Olympics.

Advertisement

Personal impact Darwin Test special for Jake Weatherald The Darwin Test will be especially important for opener Jake Weatherald, who became the Northern Territory's first player to win a Baggy Green during the recent Ashes series. He had watched Australia play Bangladesh in Darwin when he was eight years old. "It was such a big moment for me to see the people I'd followed for such a long time," Weatherald said about that experience.

Advertisement

Past encounters Bangladesh's 1st Test series Dp in World Test Championship era Ninth-ranked Bangladesh last played long-form cricket against Australia in 2017 when they registered their first-ever Test win over them in Dhaka. The upcoming series will be the first time these two countries meet in the World Test Championship era. Despite struggling away from home, Bangladesh have recorded overseas victories against West Indies, Pakistan, and New Zealand since 2022. Notably, the Tigers have played two Tests Down Under - both in 2003. Australia recorded innings win in both these fixtures.