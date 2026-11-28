Decoding Australia's T20I record at the SCG
What's the story
Australia host England for the fourth match of the 5-match T20I series on Sunday. The match is set to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting 1:45pm IST. England come into this match with a 2-1 lead over the Aussies in this series. Australia will aim to level proceedings and showcase their mettle at the SCG. We decode this record at this venue.
AUS
Australia own 8 wins at this venue
As per Cricinfo, Australia have played 13 matches at this venue, winning seven and losing four (NR: 1).
One match ended in a tie against Sri Lanka which Australia ended up winning.
Notably, they have played once against England at the SCG back in 2007. Australia won that contest by a margin of 77 runs.
Individuals
Key individual records
Former Australian ace Glenn Maxwell owns the most runs for his side at the SCG. He managed 203 runs from 9 matches at 25.37 (50s: 1).
Overall, Maxwell is the 2nd-highest scorer after India's Virat Kohli (298).
Adam Zampa owns the most wickets here. From 9 matches, he has bagged 11 scalps at 21.09.
Spencer Johnson is the only bowler with a five-wicket haul.
Information
Highest and lowest totals
Australia's 221/5 against England is the highest team total at this venue. Meanwhile, Australia's lowest score here is 111/10 versus New Zealand in 2022. It's the 3rd-lowest team total here.