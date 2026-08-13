Did Australia register their lowest-ever Test score against Bangladesh? Stats

Mahmud led the charge for Bangladesh, taking 6/55 in just 17 overs, including three maidens.

Fellow pacemen Taskin Ahmed (2/55) and Ebadot Hossain (2/39) also contributed to Australia's downfall.

The hosts were reduced to 74/4 before lunch, with allrounder Cameron Green (13) dismissed just before the break.

While Smith added substance to Australia's innings with a 109-ball 71, they perished for 198.