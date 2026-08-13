Did Australia register their lowest-ever Test score against Bangladesh? Stats
What's the story
In a stunning turn of events, Australia were bowled out for just 198 on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh in Darwin. While Steve Smith scored a fighting half-century, Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud starred with a record six-fer. He took a career-best 6/55 to help Bangladesh dismiss Australia cheaply. According to Cricbuzz, Australia recorded their lowest-ever score against Bangladesh in Test cricket.
Innings
Hasan Mahmud leads the charge for Bangladesh
Mahmud led the charge for Bangladesh, taking 6/55 in just 17 overs, including three maidens.
Fellow pacemen Taskin Ahmed (2/55) and Ebadot Hossain (2/39) also contributed to Australia's downfall.
The hosts were reduced to 74/4 before lunch, with allrounder Cameron Green (13) dismissed just before the break.
While Smith added substance to Australia's innings with a 109-ball 71, they perished for 198.
Records
Forgettable feats for Australia
As mentioned, Australia recorded their lowest-ever score against Bangladesh in Tests.
Their previous lowest score in this regard was 217 in the 2017 Mirpur Test. This resulted in Bangladesh's famous win by 20 runs.
According to Cricbuzz, Australia also recorded their sixth-lowest first-innings total at home in Tests in the 21st century (since 2000).
Do you know?
Australia's lowest Test totals against major sides
Australia's lowest Test totals against major sides, according to Cricinfo - England: 36 (1902), South Africa: 47 (2011), West Indies: 76 (1984), India: 83 (1981), Pakistan: 88 (2010), New Zealand: 103 (1986), Sri Lanka: 106 (2016), and Bangladesh: 198.