Darwin Test, Day 1: Fearless Bangladesh bowl out Australia
What's the story
Bangladesh stunned Australia by triggering a collapse on Day 1 of the 1st Test at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. Playing their first Test on Australian soil in over two decades, Bangladesh bowled out the hosts for 198. Hasan Mahmud took a historic six-wicket haul, while Steve Smith scored a fighting half-century. Bangladesh were 96/1 (24 overs) at stumps on Day 1.
Bowling
Mahmud shines in Darwin
Hasan Mahmud stunned Australia with figures of 6/55 in 17 overs, including three maidens.
He dismissed openers Travis Head (22) and Jake Weatherald (23), who played their shots early on.
Even Smith, who top-scored with a defiant 71, couldn't escape Mahmud's wrath.
Mahmud later returned to clean up Australia's lower order by dismissing captain Pat Cummins (9), Mitchell Starc (1), and Nathan Lyon (7).
Feats
Mahmud attains these feats
Mahmud became the first Bangladesh bowler to take a six-fer against Australia in Tests.
This was his third five-wicket haul, the second-most for a Bangladesh pacer in Tests. He is only behind Shahadat Hossain (4).
Notably, all three of Mahmud's fifers have come away from home.
Overall, Mahmud has the third-best returns for a Bangladesh pacer in Tests, behind Shahadat (6/27 vs SA, Mirpur, 2008) and Ebadot Hossain (6/46 vs NZ, Mount Maunganui, 2022).
Information
Two wickets each for Taskin, Ebadot
Australia perished before the 200-run mark (198 in 53 overs). Taskin Ahmed (2/55 in 16 overs) and Ebadot Hossain (2/39 in 11 overs) took the remaining four wickets. They bowled two maiden overs each.
Knock
Smith's fighting knock
Smith came in after Mahmud removed both openers. Australia earlier opted to bat.
By the 22nd over, they were down to 74/4, losing Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green. Smith and Alex Carey then added 56 runs off 86 balls to keep Australia alive.
After Carey's dismissal, Smith batted with the tail and scored a 109-ball 71 (7 fours and 1 six).
Milestone
Joint third-most 50-plus scores for Australia
According to Cricinfo, Smith raced to his 45th half-century in Test cricket.
This was his 82nd fifty-plus score, now the joint third-most for Australia in the format with Steve Waugh. They are only behind Ricky Ponting (103) and Allan Border (90).
Smith has a decent conversion rate, as his tally includes 37 centuries, the second-most for Australia.
Information
New low for Australia
According to Cricbuzz, Australia's 198 is now their lowest total against Bangladesh in Tests. Their previous lowest was 217 in Mirpur in 2017. This also marked Australia's third-lowest first-innings total at home since 2020.
Information
Bangladesh closing in on 100
Unlike the hosts, Bangladesh have fared well so far despite losing Shadman Islam. Mitchell Starc dismissed him for a 30-ball 20. Tanzid Hasan Tamim (32*) and Mominul Haque (35*) returned unbeaten as Bangladesh were 96/1 at stumps.