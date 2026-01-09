Alex Carey emulates Adam Gilchrist's feat in Ashes 2025-26: Details 

Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has emulated legendary Adam Gilchrist by scoring over 300 runs and making more than 25 dismissals in a single Test series. Carey achieved this feat during the recently concluded Ashes 2025-26, becoming only the second player to achieve it in a single series, following Gilchrist's two occurrences. He ended the series with a total of 323 runs and 28 dismissals behind the stumps in five matches.

Series highlights Carey's performance in Ashes 2023 Carey scored his maiden Ashes century in Adelaide, a series-sealing knock, and also had the honor of scoring the winning runs. He ended the series with 323 runs in five matches and eight innings at an average of 46.14. His tally included a century and two fifties, with his best score being an impressive 106. Carey also made significant contributions behind the stumps with a total of 28 dismissals, including 27 catches and one stumping.

Record chase Gilchrist's record and Carey's near miss Gilchrist had achieved the double of 300-plus runs and 25-plus dismissals in a Test series twice, first during the Ashes 2001 away from home (340 runs in five Tests at an average of 68.00 and 26 dismissals) and during the 2002/03 Ashes at home (333 runs at an average of over 55 and 25 dismissals). Carey hence became just the second keeper with this double in a Test series, as per Cricbuzz.