Darwin Test: Australia's bowling quartet set to rewrite history books 

Hazlewood is set to become the ninth Aussie bowler to complete 300 Test wickets, as per Cricinfo.

The veteran pacer, who will be playing his first Test in over a year, boasts 295 scalps from 76 Test matches at an average of 24.21.

He has picked up 13 five-wicket hauls in Australia whites.

If he manages to reach the milestone in Darwin, Australia will become the first team to field four bowlers in an XI with at least 300 Test wickets each.