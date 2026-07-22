Australia's dilemma of 'A' and ODI tours clash in September
What's the story
Australia's selectors are weighing their options for the upcoming international cricket schedule, particularly with a rare Test series win in India on the cards. The dilemma arises as Australia's ODI team is set to tour Zimbabwe and South Africa simultaneously with Australia A's two four-day matches in India. The decision will affect players like Cooper Connolly and others who are part of both teams.
Schedule clash
Australia's overlapping schedule
Australia's ODI tour of Zimbabwe and South Africa is scheduled from September 15 to 30. This will be followed by a three-Test series in South Africa starting October 9.
Meanwhile, Australia A will also be touring India for two four-day matches against India A in Puducherry on September 22-25 and September 29-October 2.
The overlapping schedules have left selectors contemplating player placements between these two important tours.
Strategic decisions
Selectors weighing options for player placements
George Bailey, Australia's chair of selectors, told reporters that the panel is considering where to send certain players given the clash in priorities.
The ODIs are seen as a tune-up to the all-important ICC World Cup next year.
However, Bailey also emphasized the importance of the two four-day games in India ahead of a five-Test tour starting in January.
Australia haven't won a Test series in the nation since 2004, according to ESPNcricinfo.
Series importance
Bailey acknowledges significance of a series
Bailey acknowledged the significance of the A series, saying, "We certainly acknowledge that that's a really key series for us."
"So some guys are starting to get some good levels of experience over there. Hopefully when they do get their opportunities to tour there with the national team, that'll hold them in really good stead," added Bailey.
Player transitions
Potential crossovers
Bailey hinted at potential crossovers between the ODI team and the Australia A red-ball side.
He said, "For [Connolly] and a couple of others that will be a debate."
Connolly's place in Australia's ODI side is uncertain despite scoring a stunning 149 in their last ODI in Bangladesh.
Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh will return to hold the opening spots.
Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will play in the ODI leg.