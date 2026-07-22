Australia's dilemma of 'A' and ODI tours clash in September

Australia's ODI tour of Zimbabwe and South Africa is scheduled from September 15 to 30. This will be followed by a three-Test series in South Africa starting October 9.

Meanwhile, Australia A will also be touring India for two four-day matches against India A in Puducherry on September 22-25 and September 29-October 2.

The overlapping schedules have left selectors contemplating player placements between these two important tours.