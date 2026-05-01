IPL 2026: Josh Inglis joins LSG squad; Matthew Breetzke leaves

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have announced the addition of Josh Inglis to their squad ahead of their next match on May 4. The decision comes as South African batter Matthew Breetzke has left the tournament for personal reasons. Inglis was previously with Punjab Kings (PBKS) , but was released and later signed by LSG for ₹8.60 crore during the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Personal commitments Limited availability for Inglis Inglis had previously informed franchises about his limited availability for IPL 2026 due to his wedding. The wicketkeeper-batter tied the knot on April 18 in Margaret River, Western Australia. During his stint with PBKS, Inglis scored a total of 278 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.88 and strike-rate of 162.57.

Preparation Inglis starts training with LSG squad Inglis has already started training with the LSG squad. Their next match is against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. This will be both teams' ninth fixture of the season, marking a crucial clash as they have only managed two wins each so far. Given his experience and form, Inglis could easily fit into the LSG playing XII considering their overseas batters haven't delivered much this season.

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