Adelaide ODI: Matt Renshaw's 63 versus England goes in vain
What's the story
England thrashed Australia by 135 runs in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval. The victory was mainly due to Tom Banton's brilliant century (121 off 99 balls) and Gus Atkinson's impressive bowling performance (4/28). The win leveled the three-match series at 1-1, setting up a decider in Hobart. Chasing a massive 356, the Aussies were off to a terrible start. However, Matt Renshaw's fifty kept the hosts' outside hopes alive. Here we look at his knock and stats.
Knock
Green, Renshaw fight hard but in vain
In response to England's mammoth total, Australia suffered a major blow as each of their top four batters fell for single-digit scores.
Despite the early setbacks, Cameron Green and Renshaw tried to stabilize Australia's innings with a 98-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
The latter contributed with 63 runs before falling to left-arm spinner Liam Dawson.
Green made 64 as no other Australian besides the duo could score over 20.
As a result, the hosts were folded for 220 in 44.3 overs.
Renshaw
Third ODI fifty for Renshaw
Renshaw's 63 off 74 balls was laced with six fours.
He has made a bright start to his ODI career, having raced to 540 runs across 17 matches at 36, as per Cricinfo.
This includes three fifties and a ton.
Overall, in List A cricket, Renshaw now has 3,337 runs at an average of around 40 (100s: 8, 50s: 20).