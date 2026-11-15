Adelaide ODI: Matt Renshaw's 63 versus England goes in vain

In response to England's mammoth total, Australia suffered a major blow as each of their top four batters fell for single-digit scores.

Despite the early setbacks, Cameron Green and Renshaw tried to stabilize Australia's innings with a 98-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

The latter contributed with 63 runs before falling to left-arm spinner Liam Dawson.

Green made 64 as no other Australian besides the duo could score over 20.

As a result, the hosts were folded for 220 in 44.3 overs.