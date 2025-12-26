MCG Test, Michael Neser rattles England with four-wicket haul: Stats

In a thrilling start to the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne, Australia ended the first day with a lead of 46 runs over England . The match witnessed an unprecedented fall of 20 wickets as both teams struggled on a seam-friendly Melbourne pitch. Despite getting folded for 152 while batting first, the Aussies were able to skittle England out for 110. Michael Neser played a vital role in putting the Aussies in command. He claimed four wickets in the second innings.

Spell Vital spell from Neser England's batting woes were on full display as Mitchell Starc trapped both openers cheaply. The next two batters in the line-up, Jacob Bethell (1) and Joe Root (0), fell to Neser as the 35-year-old brilliantly made the new ball talk. The pacer then broke a 50-run stand between Harry Brook (41) and Stokes (16) by dismissing the latter. Number 10 Brydon Carse (4) was Neser's final victim.

Struggles England's batting woes continue Brook was the only English batsman to cross the 30-run mark, scoring a quickfire 41 off just 34 balls before being dismissed lbw. Despite missing Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, Australia managed to bowl out England cheaply. The visitors had no answer for the Australian seamers on a pitch that offered plenty of assistance to them.

Stats Neser races to 17 Test wickets Neser ended with figures worth 4/45 from 10 overs. The pacer had claimed a fifer in the second Test of the ongoing series before being left out of the third game. Having bowled another fine spell in the fourth Test, Neser has raced 17 wickets from four Tests at an average of 14.52. The tally includes a four-fer and a fifer., Overall, Neser now owns 423 wickets across 118 First-Class games at 23-plus (4W: 21, 5W: 13).

Information A vital 35-run knock from Neser Besides being the pick of the Aussie bowlers on Day 1, Neser was also the team's highest scorer in the first innings. Batting at eight, he made a fine 35 off 49 balls with the help of seven fours. This was the solitary 30-plus score in the innings.

Boland Three-fer for Boland as well Scott Boland also claimed three wickets in the innings to finish with 3/30 from nine overs. In his 18-Test career, Boland has taken an impressive 76 wickets at an average of 17.94 (5W: 2, 10WM: 1). 34 of his wickets have come in the Ashes at 21.82. At home, he averages a stunning 15.20, having taken 63 wickets. 14 of his wickets have come in the ongoing series at 24.21.