Darwin Test, Day 2: Bangladesh claim 153-run lead against Australia
What's the story
Bangladesh shone for the second successive day, though Australia bounced back, in the ongoing 1st Test at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. Resuming on their overnight score of 96/1, Bangladesh took a healthy first-innings lead. While Tanzid Hasan Tamim reached three figures, Najmul Hossain Shanto led with a defiant half-century. Bangladesh were 351/6 at stumps. This was after Australia, electing to bat, perished for 198.
Century
Tanzid Hasan reaches 188-ball ton
After bowling out Australia for 198 on the opening day, Bangladesh lost Shadman Islam before stumps.
Tanzid Hasan and Mominul Haque resumed from their overnight score and added 102 runs. Although Haque departed before his half-century, Tanzid Hasan completed his 188-ball ton.
After adding another 93 runs with Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan fell for 101 off 197 balls (8 fours and 1 six).
Milestone
Tanzid Hasan joins Shahriar Nafees
Hasan scripted history by becoming the second Bangladesh batter to score a Test hundred against Australia. He is also the first from Bangladesh to do so on Australian soil.
Before this Test, Shahriar Nafees was Bangladesh's only centurion against Australia in the format. While he scored 138 in the 2006 Fatullah Test, Australia won by three wickets.
Feats
Other feats attained by Tanzid Hasan
According to Cricbuzz, Tanzid Hasan recorded the first century overseas by a Bangladeshi opener since Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 137 against South Africa in Durban in 2022.
Playing only his second Test, Hasan converted his maiden 50-plus score into a ton. He made his Test debut earlier this year against Pakistan in Sylhet, where he scored 30 runs across two innings.
Charge
Shanto leads from the front
Shanto came in after Tanzid Hasan and Haque stitched a century stand. Josh Hazlewood then dismissed Haque against the run of play, exposing Shanto to the middle.
Shanto then contributed 50 to his 93-run stand with Tanzid Hasan, who completed his ton.
After the latter's dismissal, Shanto took Bangladesh toward 300 along with Mushfiqur Rahim.
Numbers
Seventh Test fifty for Shanto
Right after Australia took the second new ball, Hazlewood dismissed Shanto, who scored 84 off 126 balls (7 fours and a six).
This was Shanto's maiden Test innings against Australia.
In 43 Tests, the Bangladesh skipper has raced to 2,663 runs at an average of 34.14. His conversion rate is outstanding (9 tons and 7 half-centuries).