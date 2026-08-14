Darwin Test, Day 2: Bangladesh claim 153-run lead against Australia

After bowling out Australia for 198 on the opening day, Bangladesh lost Shadman Islam before stumps.

Tanzid Hasan and Mominul Haque resumed from their overnight score and added 102 runs. Although Haque departed before his half-century, Tanzid Hasan completed his 188-ball ton.

After adding another 93 runs with Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan fell for 101 off 197 balls (8 fours and 1 six).