Aryna Sabalenka reaches 2nd round of 2026 Australian Open: Stats

Women's tennis singles world number one, Aryna Sabalenka , has reached the 2nd round of 2026 Australian Open . The match at Rod Laver Arena saw top seed Sabalenka win in straight sets. She defeated world number 117 Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah. Sabalenka beat the 20-year-old 6-4, 6-1 to progress. Notably, Sabalenka is vying for her third Australian Open crown this season.

Stats 101-26 win-loss record for Sabalenka at Grand Slams Sabalenka has raced to a 101-26 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At the Australian Open, her win-loss record reads 29-6. She is a four-time Grand Slam winner and three-time runners-up. She has won the Australian Open twice in 2023 and 2024 and finished runner-up in 2025. Sabalenka has won 21 of her last 22 matches at AO.

Do you know? Sixth successive win for Sabalenka on the 2026 WTA Tour Sabalenka had warmed up for AO 2026 by winning the Brisbane International. She defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-3 to capture her 22nd title on the WTA Tour. With this win over Rajaonah, Sabalenka has now claimed six successive victories this season on the WTA Tour.

