Axar backs Gill's captaincy, says Rohit-Kohli duo will help
India and Australia are set to play a three-match ODI series (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 17, 2025
05:58 pm
As Team India gears up for its first ODI against Australia, the presence of former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is being seen as a major boost for the team's transition. Axar Patel, who is part of the squad, emphasized this sentiment during a press conference in Perth. He said having experienced players like Rohit and Kohli around will greatly help Shubman Gill in his new role as captain.

Axar's take on Rohit-Kohli's presence

"This is a great experience for Shubman too. Rohit bhai and Virat bhai and everyone is here, this is part of the transition process," Axar told reporters in Perth. "You have older players, and if the young players come with their experience, then they can learn from the seniors and understand how to play at this level, what they can do and what they can't do."

Axar highlights how Gill will grow as captain

Axar feels Gill will grow as captain in the presence of the two legends. "It's perfect that Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are here and Shubman is doing the captaincy. It will help in Shubman's growth as a captain. It's good if young and experienced play together."

All players passed fitness tests, ready for the challenge ahead

Axar also expressed his confidence in the performance of Rohit and Kohli. He said, "If you look at their form, the way the two of them have prepared... I think they are ready performance-wise." Axar also assured that all players have passed their fitness tests and are physically ready for the challenge ahead. "They look in good touch in the training sessions. And if you talk about their physical fitness, of course everyone has passed their fitness tests, I think they are ready to go."

Axar confident about his performance in Australia

Axar, who last played in Australia during the 2022 T20 World Cup, said he is "very confident about this series." He recalled his performance in the Asia Cup with bat and ball, saying he's ready for the challenge. The all-rounder also spoke about his journey with the Indian team since 2015 and how he has become a reliable player who can deliver results consistently.

Key details of the series

The Indian cricket team is set to face Australia for a three-match ODI series, starting Sunday, October 19. The first ODI will be played in Perth before the action will shift to Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25).

What is the H2H record between the two teams?

The Indian cricket team has met Australia 152 times in ODI cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, Team India has won 58 matches. On the other hand, Australia have managed 84 wins. 10 matches have witnessed no results. In Australia, the two sides have met 54 times. India have won only 14 matches with the Aussies bagging 38 victories (NR: 2).