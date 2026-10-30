Axar Patel races to 300 T20 wickets, completes this double

Allen, who made 31 off 17, dominated the eighth over until Axar struck with the final delivery.

The right-handed batter hit a four and two sixes, taking the over for 17 runs.

However, on his next big hit attempt, he found Abhishek inches inside the boundary rope.

This wicket ended a 59-run partnership with Glenn Phillips that had taken New Zealand to a challenging position from an earlier score of 34 for two.

Axar, who also went for runs, finished with 1/43 from three overs.