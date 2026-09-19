Axar or Jadeja: Who should be picked for ODI WC?
What's the story
Ravindra Jadeja, a stalwart of India's team for over a decade, is not a certain pick for the 2027 World Cup. The selectors are looking at younger players and Axar Patel's similar skill set as a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder. Meanwhile, Jadeja has been recalled for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies as Axar will serve the T20I side at the Asian Games. On this note, we look at who should be India's pick for next year's World Cup.
Context
Why does this story matter?
With the World Cup taking place on the pace-friendly African tracks, India are unlikely to carry both Axar and Jadeja in their 15-member squad.
Only one of the two has been picked in India's last few ODI series.
Jadeja, who last played ODIs for India back in January 2026 against New Zealand, was not considered for the Afghanistan and England series.
Axar served as the team's premier all-rounder in Jadeja's absence.
Stats
Jadeja brings experience to the table
Jadeja, who made his ODI debut in 2009, has featured in each of the last three ODI World Cups.
His numbers in the format are also exceptional - 232 wickets at an economy of 4.88 and 2,905 runs at 32.27, as per Cricinfo.
However, these numbers have been on a downward spiral since the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Form
Jadeja's recent struggles and Axar's rise
Since the start of 2024, Jadeja has played just 13 ODIs, scoring 149 runs at 29.8 (SR: 95.51).
Though he has claimed 12 wickets in these games at a fine economy of 4.97, the veteran has gone wicket-less as many as six times.
Axar's ODI numbers in this period are far superior - 20 wickets in 17 games at an economy of 4.55 to go with 429 runs at 33 (50s: 2).
Experience vs youth
Experience in high-pressure situations
Despite his poor form, Jadeja's experience in high-pressure World Cup and Champions Trophy situations is something that can't be easily replicated.
Since the start of 2013, the spinner has claimed 48 ODI wickets in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) at an economy of 5.14.
Axar has played just 13 matches in this regard, scalping 11 wickets at a better economy of 4.68.
Information
Jadeja ahead in terms of batting stats
Jadeja's batting numbers in SENA nations have been exceptional since 2013 - 809 runs at an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 105.47 (50s: 6). Axar has 144 runs in this regard at 16.
Batting
Jadeja ahead in terms of batting stats
Jadeja's batting numbers in SENA nations have been exceptional since 2013 - 809 runs at an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 105.47 (50s: 6).
Axar has 144 runs in this regard at 16. However, he recently impressed one and oll with a fine 57* in the Birmingham ODI against England.
The game also saw him claim four wickets.
Possible inclusion
Slim chances for Jadeja
With Axar and Washington Sundar leading the spin all-rounder race, Jadeja's chances of making it to the 2027 ODI World Cup are slim.
The veteran, who will be almost 39 by the start of the mega event, could only be included if either Axar or Sundar gets injured.
The final decision on Jadeja's inclusion will depend on whether the selectors and management pick Jadeja.