Axar or Jadeja: Who should be picked for ODI WC? 

With the World Cup taking place on the pace-friendly African tracks, India are unlikely to carry both Axar and Jadeja in their 15-member squad.

Only one of the two has been picked in India's last few ODI series.

Jadeja, who last played ODIs for India back in January 2026 against New Zealand, was not considered for the Afghanistan and England series.

Axar served as the team's premier all-rounder in Jadeja's absence.