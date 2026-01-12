Ayush Badoni gets maiden ODI call-up, replaces injured Washington Sundar

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining two games of the three-ODI series against New Zealand . The BCCI confirmed the development on Monday, informing that Sundar reported "discomfort in his left lower rib area" while bowling during the 1st ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara. Meanwhile, Delhi batter Ayush Badoni has earned his maiden ODI call-up.

Injury impact Sundar's performance and injury details In Vadodara, Sundar bowled five overs in the first innings before being replaced by Dhruv Jurel. He was later forced to bat when India lost a couple of wickets toward the end of their chase. Despite scoring seven runs off as many balls, Sundar looked uncomfortable while running between the wickets. KL Rahul helped India seal the chase, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series.

Replacement Badoni set to replace Sundar in ODI series The Men's Selection Committee has announced Badoni as Sundar's replacement for the remaining two matches against New Zealand. Badoni will join the Indian squad in Rajkot, where the second ODI will be played. India's updated squad for 2nd and 3rd ODIs: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), and Ayush Badoni.