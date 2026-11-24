Babar Azam advocates for balance in pitches: Details here
What's the story
Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam has called for a balance between batters and bowlers. His appeal comes at a time when the game appears increasingly tilted toward batters with smaller boundaries and better bats. Babar, the highest run-scorer in T20Is, recently told Cricbuzz, "They should be friendly for both batters and bowlers - dono ke liye friendly hona chahiye."
Scoring dynamics
Play according to conditions
Babar, who has opened in 87 of his 136 T20I innings, stressed the importance of playing according to conditions.
He said every country and venue has a different scoring pattern.
"In some places, the par score is 200 or more, while in others it is different," he told Cricbuzz.
The batsman also emphasized that what they learn about those conditions matters for their game strategy.
Career highlights
Most-capped T20I player for Pakistan
Babar is Pakistan's most-capped T20I player with 145 appearances.
According to Cricbuzz, he is also the third most experienced T20I skipper globally, having led his nation in 85 matches.
Notably, he has captained Pakistan in a record 55 consecutive T20Is.
Babar holds the world record for nine consecutive 50-plus scores across formats from March 2022 to June 2022.
ILT20 debut
ILT20 debut and 86-run knock in first match
Babar is currently playing in the International League T20 (ILT20) for the first time.
He made an immediate impact with an 86-run knock in his debut game, winning the Player of the Match award as his side cruised to victory over Sharjah Warriorz.
The Vipers franchise is based in Dubai, where Babar made his Test debut back in October 2016 after scoring three consecutive centuries that year.
Information
A look at his stellar T20 record
Despite not being a pinch-hitter, Babar has a stellar record in T20 cricket. In 360 T20s, the Pakistan batter has 12,579 runs at a strike rate of nearly 130, including 13 tons and 102 half-centuries. Over 4,800 of his runs have come in T20Is.
Cricket evolution
Progress needed everywhere for Pakistan cricket
Reflecting on Pakistan's cricketing journey, Babar said progress is needed everywhere, and they are working toward it.
He pointed to their recent Test wins as evidence of this progress.
However, he was reluctant to look too far ahead, be it next year's ODI World Cup in South Africa or Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in the next cycle.