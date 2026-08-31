Did Pakistan consider boycotting Lord's Test over Imran's sons' interview?
What's the story
Pakistan's Test captain Babar Azam has dismissed reports suggesting that the team considered boycotting the Lord's Test. The speculation stemmed from a Sky Sports interview with former Pakistan captain-turned-Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons, Sulaiman and Kasim. However, Babar said he was unaware of any such discussions within the team after their defeat to England. "No, I have not heard anything about that," Babar said after the game.
Allegation
PCB considered boycott over Imran Khan's sons' interview
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was reportedly considering a boycott of the match if Sky Sports aired an interview with Imran Khan's sons.
The interview, conducted by former England captain Michael Atherton, was eventually shown during lunch on the first day.
Despite this controversy, Pakistan returned for their afternoon session as scheduled and continued playing without any interruptions.
Response
We were not aware of any threat, says Sarfaraz Ahmed
Babar Azam's comments were echoed by Pakistan's head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed, who said he and his players were unaware of any reported threat.
They remained focused on their game despite the off-field dispute.
The controversy broke during lunch on the first day when Sky Sports aired a pre-recorded interview focusing on concerns over Imran Khan's treatment and health.
Match outcome
England beat Pakistan by 195 runs at Lord's
England secured a comprehensive victory over Pakistan in the second Test at Lord's, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Chasing a target of 389 runs for victory, Pakistan were bowled out for just 194 runs. Saud Shakeel was the top scorer with a valiant knock of 97 runs.
The defeat marked another disappointing batting display from Pakistan's side.