'Focus is on discipline': Babar Azam Test on captaincy return
What's the story
Babar Azam is set to begin his second tenure as Pakistan's Test captain later this month. The series will be played in the Caribbean and will consist of two matches. After a dismal performance under Shan Masood, who led Pakistan to 12 defeats in 16 matches, Babar has been given another chance at the helm. Under Babar's leadership, Pakistan won 10 out of 20 Tests with four draws.
Leadership approach
My main focus is on discipline, fitness, and performance: Babar
In a recent interview with PCB's in-house digital platform, Babar expressed his honor at leading Pakistan again. He said he's learned from his previous experience and feels more confident now. "My main focus is on discipline, fitness, and performance," he said. "There would be no compromise on them. They are of utmost importance for me to build this team."
Player backing
Babar promises full support to players
Babar also promised his full support to the players but made it clear that this would have to be earned. "It is important to understand where and why we have been struggling in Tests. The bowlers need to have the same intensity in the second and third spells as the first ones," he said. "It goes for the batters too and this is something on which I do not compromise."
Team transformation
Pakistan's dismal Test record and bowling attack changes
Pakistan's recent performance in the Test format has been disappointing, finishing last in the previous World Test Championship cycle. The team hasn't won an away series since July 2023. In light of this, a new-look bowling attack was introduced for the upcoming series against West Indies and England. The selectors dropped experienced fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali while recalling Mohammad Ali and Aamir Jamal to bolster their pace department.
Training camp
Importance of fitness in Test cricket
Babar emphasized the importance of fitness in Test cricket and said that a month-long summer camp was conducted at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore to prepare for the two tours. "What I have realized over the years is that we have been lacking a bit in fitness in Test cricket because of which we did not have impactful performances with the bat or ball," he said.
Personal performance
Babar's captaincy record and personal form
Babar's personal form has been under scrutiny due to his low averages since 2024. However, he has shown signs of improvement in all three formats recently. Despite not scoring a Test century since December 2022 against New Zealand in Karachi, he remains hopeful for the upcoming series. His captaincy record in Tests is impressive with an average of 50.79 and four centuries under his belt while leading the side.