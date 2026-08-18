Babar Azam to miss first England Test; Agha to lead
What's the story
Pakistan's Test captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the first match of the three-Test series against England, starting on August 19. The decision comes after he suffered a finger injury during a practice match last week. The injury was caused by a delivery from fast bowler M Lumsden during Pakistan's three-day warm-up game against Professional County Club Select XI. Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha will make his Test captaincy debut in Babar's absence.
Injury details
Babar injured his finger during Pakistan's warm-up game
Babar was hit on the finger by a fast ball from Lumsden during Pakistan's three-day practice match against Professional County Club Select XI.
The incident left him in visible pain, and he had to leave the field after receiving medical attention from his team's medical staff.
"Pakistan captain Babar Azam is unavailable for the first Test match," Pakistan coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said. "Salman Agha will be the captain for the first Test."
Statement
Will Babar be available for 2nd Test?
Babar's absence is currently limited to the first Test, with Sarfaraz stating there was no fracture in the middle finger of his right hand.
"The medical team is assessing Babar. He has quite a bit of pain in the finger," Sarfaraz said.
"There are still a few days to go before the second Test. Hopefully, he will recover by then."
Notably, the second Test will get underway at Lord's on August 27.
Match details
Saud Shakeel, Awais Zafar likely to feature in Pakistan's XI
The first Test of the three-match series will be played at Headingley, Leeds, from August 19 to 23.
With Babar being unavailable, Saud Shakeel and Awais Zafar are both likely to feature in Pakistan's playing XI for the match.
Meanwhile, former Test captain Shan Masood, who missed the second Test against West Indies earlier this month due to injury, is now the most experienced batter in the team.