Babar Azam to miss first England Test; Agha to lead 

Babar was hit on the finger by a fast ball from Lumsden during Pakistan's three-day practice match against Professional County Club Select XI.

The incident left him in visible pain, and he had to leave the field after receiving medical attention from his team's medical staff.

"Pakistan captain Babar Azam is unavailable for the first Test match," Pakistan coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said. "Salman Agha will be the captain for the first Test."